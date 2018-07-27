Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of Generac opened at $53.28 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Generac has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Generac news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,539,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,333 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,967,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 337,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.