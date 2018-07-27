Analysts Expect SJW Group (SJW) to Post $0.96 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SJW Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SJW Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SJW Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group traded down $1.05, hitting $63.15, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,615. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.21.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $99.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

