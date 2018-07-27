Analysts Expect Humana Inc (HUM) to Post $3.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.88 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $18.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus raised their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.12.

In related news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $5,895,543.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,009 shares of company stock worth $36,887,143 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,186,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,276,068,000 after purchasing an additional 198,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 329,956 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 727,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,454,000 after purchasing an additional 494,826 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana traded down $4.01, hitting $315.10, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 574,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,793. Humana has a 12 month low of $229.84 and a 12 month high of $321.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

