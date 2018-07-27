Analysts Expect Franks International NV (FI) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Franks International also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Franks International had a negative net margin of 38.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Cestero sold 5,900 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $44,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 9,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,779,363 shares of company stock worth $13,462,328. 67.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franks International by 89.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth $257,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franks International opened at $8.21 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

