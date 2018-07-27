Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply