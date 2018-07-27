Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

