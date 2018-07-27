Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

NYSE CP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.98. The stock had a trading volume of 468,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,815. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $150.91 and a 1 year high of $197.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

