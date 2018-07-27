Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD Inc. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. QAD Inc. Class A reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QAD Inc. Class A.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). QAD Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QAD Inc. Class A in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QAD Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of QADA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 3,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,148. QAD Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QAD Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently -61.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $162,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,979.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kara Bellamy sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $120,083.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $863,578.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,748 shares of company stock worth $1,263,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 30.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 51.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc. Class A Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

