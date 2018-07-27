Analysts Anticipate Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $624.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. equities analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,478,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

