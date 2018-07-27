Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report $143.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.20 million. GasLog reported sales of $129.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $598.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.81 million to $616.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $688.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $696.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). GasLog had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of GasLog opened at $16.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. GasLog has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in GasLog by 93.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.