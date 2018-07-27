Analysts Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.02). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

FET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies opened at $11.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $17.95.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.