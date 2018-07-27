Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Short Interest Update

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 855,718 shares, a decrease of 1.3% from the June 29th total of 867,271 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ampliphi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.05% of Ampliphi Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences opened at $1.02 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ampliphi Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 2,050.00%.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

