AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 110,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 20,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MED lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

Shares of 3M opened at $207.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

