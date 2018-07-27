AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,829,453. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen opened at $83.24 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

