American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,663 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

