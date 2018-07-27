American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

AMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of American National BankShares traded down $0.55, hitting $40.10, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $351.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.71. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.11%. equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In related news, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $146,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F D. Hornaday III sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $79,795.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,117 shares in the company, valued at $985,842.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American National BankShares by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American National BankShares by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American National BankShares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

