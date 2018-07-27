American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 977.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 367.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

