American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) received a $33.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $25.71 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 165,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,646,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,618,521 shares of company stock worth $87,793,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $60,754,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $26,883,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,764,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 845,400 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $13,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $11,076,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

