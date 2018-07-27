American Capital (ACAS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 48.0935654042975 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ACAS stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. American Capital has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

American Capital Company Profile

Acas LLC., formerly American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is a global asset manager and private equity firm. American Capital, both directly and through its asset management business, originates, underwrites and manages investments in middle market private equity, leveraged finance, real estate, energy and structured products.

