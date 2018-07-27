American Airlines Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the airline on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

American Airlines Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. American Airlines Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at $29,079,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.