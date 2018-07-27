AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Position Trimmed by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 116,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBEV S A/S opened at $5.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AMBEV S A/S from $6.90 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.