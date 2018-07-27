Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,836.13.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $32.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,840.25. 316,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,701. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,863.84. The company has a market capitalization of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,693,927,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,173,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

