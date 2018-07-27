Amazon.com (AMZN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.58 EPS

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Amazon.com traded up $34.83, hitting $1,842.83, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 175,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,701. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,863.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $904.27 billion, a PE ratio of 405.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,825.08.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.