Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 45,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 17,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion opened at $81.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

