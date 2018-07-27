Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,700,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 339,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy opened at $80.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.