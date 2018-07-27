Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,534 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000.

BLUE stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $236.17. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.30). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 857.55%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $2,307,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $695,977.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,101.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,527 shares of company stock worth $10,414,604. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

