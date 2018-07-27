Altria Group Inc (MO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.32.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.19 per share, with a total value of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,220,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

