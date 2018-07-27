Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 413,850 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1,627.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 413,850 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.32 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

In other Ventas news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

