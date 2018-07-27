Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 376,362 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 278.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagate Technology to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.51.

Seagate Technology opened at $57.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $125,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,487 shares of company stock worth $13,323,746. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.