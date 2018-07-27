Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $49,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.2% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. MED upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Eaton stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,422.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

