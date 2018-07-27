Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,597 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $46,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

