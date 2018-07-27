Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,205.72.

GOOG opened at $1,268.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $867.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $903.40 and a one year high of $1,269.77.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class C will post 53.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares in the company, valued at $687,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $38,039.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 over the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

