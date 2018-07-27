Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,475.00

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q3 2018 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $41.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $14.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $48.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. MED initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,036.50 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr lowered Alphabet Inc Class A from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,156.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc Class A traded down $33.82, hitting $1,251.68, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 121,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,712. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,287.40.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

