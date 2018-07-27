Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 35,043 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd makes up approximately 3.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.