Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.04

Headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6618201178845 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $333.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

