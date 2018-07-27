Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,878 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ring Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Ring Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $13.09 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million.

REI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

