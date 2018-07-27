AllianceBernstein (AB) Issues Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AllianceBernstein opened at $30.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

