Alley Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after buying an additional 458,485 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,214,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $171.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

In related news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

