ALLETE Inc (ALE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $61,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

