Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1,091.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,638. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

