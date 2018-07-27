Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 12,511 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 124,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 117,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF traded down $0.48, hitting $75.34, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,355. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

