Allegion (ALLE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +12.5-13.5% $2.72-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.
Allegion traded up $0.02, hitting $81.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,756. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.
