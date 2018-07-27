Allegion (ALLE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +12.5-13.5% $2.72-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Allegion traded up $0.02, hitting $81.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,756. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

