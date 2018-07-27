Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $121.00. Imperial Capital currently has an inline rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $117.95 and last traded at $123.65. 9,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 155,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

In other news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

