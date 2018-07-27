Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $28.74. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 152155 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $27,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 2.43.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

