Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target Increased to $391.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $391.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.79.

Shares of Align Technology traded down $9.25, reaching $353.77, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,625. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 27,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.68, for a total value of $7,249,090.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock worth $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

