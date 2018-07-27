Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Fis Group Inc.

Fis Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,320,121,000 after buying an additional 615,024 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,533,655,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,173,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

