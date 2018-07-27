Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,075 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,620 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $507.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

