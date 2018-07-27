Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

ALDX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics opened at $7.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.57. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,594 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

