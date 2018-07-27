Alcoa (AA) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.06. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.