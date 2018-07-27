Airgas (ARG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.0998229738499 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ARG opened at $142.95 on Friday. Airgas has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $143.05.

Get Airgas alerts:

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Airgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.