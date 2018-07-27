Aircastle (AYR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

AYR stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. Aircastle had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $167,441,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

